Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day has been observed for over 1,500 years. While the purpose of the holiday has changed over the centuries, the annual holiday has become a commercial celebration of all things romance and love. If you’re against falling victim to the often-corny holiday, don’t dismiss the idea just yet.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to revolve around romantic relationships. After all, the annual holiday is themed around love and caring, the perfect opportunity to enjoy the company of your partner and children. Below are five fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family.

Bake heart-shaped desserts

If your kid is anything like mine, then he or she is obsessed with baking. It’s not so much that she’s great at it as much as she likes the idea of combining ingredients and making something with her bare hands. If you don’t mind the mess, take out the flour, some frosting, and a heart-shaped stencil and get to baking.

Valentine’s Day-themed picnic

I’m always looking for creative ways to get my family outdoors but rarely do. A well-themed picnic is a great way to enjoy the fresh weather, get some sunlight, and enjoy each other’s company. Take a quick trip to your local dollar store and buy a mat, some napkins, decorations, snacks, and you’re set.

Create fun crafts

There are a million ways to express love. Crafts are one of them. If your kids are into crafting, this is the perfect activity to let their personalities shine while creating art. You can try painting wood shaped in hearts, coloring fun drawings, or letting your creativity run loose by creating your unique work of art.

Enjoy a movie night

You don’t have to leave the house to enjoy a fun family activity. There are many Valentine’s Day-themed movies to enjoy with your household. Make some popcorn, grab some ice cream, and enjoy a movie with the people you love most.

Write each other letters of appreciation

When was the last time you told your family how much they mean to you? Although it doesn’t have to be that exact day, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to express your feelings for your partner and kids. You can each take time reading each letter out loud to each other. In the end, you can decorate and frame the letters as a sweet memory.