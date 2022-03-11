If you’re anything like me, then now and then, you have those days where getting anything done seems like a mission. Those days are tough, but not tougher than you. While low-capacity days may not be the most productive or fulfilling, they don’t have to feel like a total loss.

There are countless things you can do to make your difficult days feel a bit more productive. Below are 10 small wins to get you through low-capacity days.

Go for a walk

Those low-capacity days can feel suffocating, and there’s no better way to change that than by getting outside and going for a walk. Not only does this offer some light exercise, but it also allows you to breathe fresh air and boost your mood.

Meditate

During those days when it seems like you just can’t get anything done, try meditating. Even a five-minute guided meditation can offer a sense of relief during difficult days. I love using Insight Timer, a free app with thousands of guided meditation options.

Create goals

One of my favorite things to do when I don’t have the energy or focus to do anything else is thinking about what I want my future to look like. Is there a house, car, or job that I’m interested in? If so, I’ll make a mental (or physical) note of it. Creating goals is a great way to make the best of your time when you can’t seem to do anything else.

Take a shower

Taking a shower may seem like a mundane task for many, but it’s a great starting point for anyone who can’t seem to take the next step toward doing something productive. A shower is a great small win because it creates a fresh start for your day. Whether it’s early in the morning or late at night. A shower is a great new beginning.

Make a meal

On some of my lowest days, when I feel like I did nothing worthy at all, I look back and can usually always count on the fact that I made dinner for my family. Even if you see it as a small win, your family probably feels it’s a lot more valuable than that, and it is.

Exercise

If all you do during a difficult day is work out, pat yourself on the back. Creating the discipline to work out isn’t always easy, so the fact that you did it is admirable. Don’t forget to give yourself credit for that.

Organize something

One of my favorite things about organizing is that I don’t need an astounding amount of energy or focus to complete a task. If you’re looking for a small win to make your day feel worthy and productive, try organizing a shelf, a drawer, or a cabinet. This small win is a great option for low-capacity days.

Drink your water

If you’re like me, then drinking your recommended water intake is a chore all on its own. In this case, make drinking water your main responsibility of the day. At the end of the day, if you drank all of your recommended water, then you can consider the day a win.

Cross something off your to-do list

Sometimes, all you need to feel like your day was worth something is to cross an item off your to-do list. Anything, no matter how big or small the task was, can have a major impact on your day. So, on low-capacity days, pick something from your to-do list and focus on that.

Journal your feelings

There are many benefits to journaling. Getting your emotions out of your head and onto a piece of paper can help you deal with any negative or confusing emotions. By journaling, you’ll release that tension and have something to look back on and reflect on in the future.