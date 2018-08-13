Stars “Weigh” In On New Body-Positive Movement

A new movement is sweeping across social media platforms, and people are weighing in with their answers.

Called “I Weigh,” the movement was created by “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil who asked followers to post what they weigh by measurements in life, not the number the scale tells you when you stand on it.

But within the last few days the popularity of the idea has spread like wildfire across social media platforms, specifically on Instagram, after “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum posted in her story what she “weighs.”

In her story the actress used different adjectives to describe her weight, and she hooked people into watching by saying she was finally going to tell everyone how much she really weighed.

Of course followers opened the story expecting to see a number. Instead, they were met with phrases like “loyal friend” and “dog mamma.”

In her post Rossum encouraged everyone to weigh themselves by their achievements or things they are proud of instead of focusing on a number.

“You are so much more than a number!” the actress wrote. From there, others followed in her footsteps and began posting what they weigh.

Emma Kenny, also from the hit show “Shameless,” posted her weight as well. Adjectives included “independent” and “passionate about acting.”

The @i_weigh account has over 100,000 followers and continues to inspire people to measure themselves by things they are proud of rather than their body weight.

In Hollywood actresses are heavily judged on their appearance, especially their weight. Instead of focusing on major accomplishments critics focus on how many dress sizes an actress went up, or how they are looking older this year.

Women in Hollywood have notoriously been overlooked for roles once they hit a certain age, and youth is highly praised in the business of making movies.

But it’s not just the entertainment industry that holds youth to a high standard for women. The cosmetic industry markets everything around anti-aging, and even in the workforce women are seen as less reliable because they have to take time off when their child gets sick, or require maternity leave when they have a baby.

But women weigh a lot because they carry the weight of everyone on their shoulders. They are mothers, CEOs, bosses, business owners, and philanthropists.

Check out the account and let us know what you think. Better yet, what you weigh!