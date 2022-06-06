Father’s Day is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to order your gifts and receive them in time for the big day. Whether you’re shopping for the adventurous dad, the outdoorsy dad, or the well-intentioned but unorganized, there are countless gift options to choose from. The best part? They’re all available on Amazon, which means you can order today and receive your items with time to spare.

There are many ways to celebrate the special dad in your life. Below are 10 Father’s Day gift ideas your favorite dad will love.

Travel packing cubes

Packing cubes are the perfect gift for the dad that loves to travel but hasn’t quite mastered the art of an organized suitcase. This practical gift will help dad focus more time on his adventure and less time trying to sort through the mess.

Docking station

For dads that can never find the right charger for their multiple devices, a docking station is a perfect solution. Dad can charge his phone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth speakers in one convenient place.



Massage gun

Help dad relax and release the tension of the day with a massage gun. The rechargeable device relieves tight muscles and soreness, providing instant relief after a long day.

Toolset

If dad is your go-to handyman, spoil him with a toolset that will equip him with all the essential tools he’ll need to get the job done.

Bluetooth headphones

Give dad the gift of wireless listening with Bluetooth headphones. With dozens of brands, styles, and features to choose from, there’s a pair that’ll fit their lifestyle.

Bluetooth speaker

For the music-lover dad that has to bump his favorite sounds at every get-together, a portable Bluetooth speaker makes for a fun and practical gift. A great item to take to the beach, a family barbecue, or on your next camping trip.

AirTag tracker

Help dad find his keys, wallet, and other valuables with an Apple AirTag, a tracking device designed to find personal objects. No more scrambling early in the morning frantically looking for the car keys.

UPF shirts

Dads love the outdoors, but not enough of them wear the right gear to protect them from the sun’s harmful rays. UPF shirts make great gifts for the dad that loves the outdoors but doesn’t always understand how to best dress for the occasion.

Trunk organizer

If dad’s trunk looks like a hoarder’s dream, a trunk organizer is just what he needs. Help dad organize the chaos and make it easy for him to access the essentials.

Gift card

For the pickiest dad you just can’t decide what to gift, make it easy with a gift card. Take the guessing out of gifting and let them choose what they want the most.