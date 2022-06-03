Keep Cool – Style Tips to Beat the Heat this Summer

With the first day of summer right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to prep our wardrobes for the extreme temperatures ahead. While you can’t control the weather, you have control of what you wear and how you use fashion to your advantage when temps rise. It’s time to store those bulky winter items and make room for stylish summer essentials.

Goodbye sizzling sweaters, hello breathable blouses. Below are four style tips to stay cool and beat the heat this summer.

Rejoice in relaxed fits

Depending on where you live, the high temperatures can feel suffocating. Wearing tight-fitting clothing will only worsen this problem. If this is an issue you can relate to, try swapping your body-hugging pieces for relaxed-fit options. Loose-fitting clothing is comfortable, sexy, and stylish, so you can feel confident that you’ll look and feel cool despite the scorching hot weather.

Favor natural fabrics

Fabrics made out of natural fibers, like cotton and linen, are known for their comfortable and lightweight feel, making them practical options for summertime wear. Pieces made of cotton and linen are breathable, helping ward off heat when you can’t escape the sizzling high temperatures. You’ll find that many ethical and sustainable brands opt for these natural fibers, so check out their inventory the next time you’re shopping for your summer wardrobe.

Avoid chunky accessories

Nothing completes an outfit like some fun jewels, but if you’re trying to stay cool this summer, you’re better off leaving the chunky pieces behind. Bulky accessories can add weight, often causing you to sweat and become irritable. Instead, opt for dainty pieces that complete your look without causing discomfort.

Stay cool in a straw hat

Hats are a great way to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. If you’re looking for a go-to item that can go everywhere with you this summer, go for a straw hat. This summer staple is lightweight, versatile, and packable, making it easy to travel with on your summer adventures. Whether you’re looking for a fun and flirty style or a plain and particle design, you have options.