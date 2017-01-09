The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

“Westworld” Star Sends Message To Young Girls With Golden Globes Outfit Choice

Posted By

The 2017 Golden Globes are officially in the past, but some of the night’s biggest moments are still being talked about.

And one buzz-worthy moment was when “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood arrived in a custom Altuzarra pantsuit, turning heads on the red carpet.

Wood is no stranger to the Golden Globes. She’s attended the star-studded affair six times, and this is her third nomination for a Globe.

This year the 29-year-old grabbed a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama for her role on HBO’s new hit series.

While making her way down the red carpet, Wood took a moment to speak with Ryan Seacrest who was covering the event for E! News.

When asked about her wardrobe choice and who she was wearing, Wood explained that her unique pick was about more than just a fashionable pantsuit.

“I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time,” Wood said. “But I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is more than that.”

Wood has been a longtime fan of the pantsuit ensemble, and has rocked it numerous times. Yet her old Hollywood sense of style brought a wonderful and timely message.

Read More on SmartFem...

71st Annual Golden Globe Awards: Biggest Trends, Hottest Looks and Moms-to-Be! Golden Globes Awarded to Television Newcomers and Repeated Film Honorees 11 THINGS GIRLS LEARN ABOUT BOYS WHEN THEY’RE YOUNG IS THERAPY THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOU? Preparing for a TV Debut: The Outfit

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

71st Annual Golden Globe Awards: Biggest Trends, Hottest Looks and Moms-to-Be! Golden Globes Awarded to Television Newcomers and Repeated Film Honorees 11 THINGS GIRLS LEARN ABOUT BOYS WHEN THEY’RE YOUNG IS THERAPY THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOU? Preparing for a TV Debut: The Outfit

Share This Article On 
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *