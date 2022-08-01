Try These Three Tricks to Get Out of a Funk

We’ve all been there. You know, the infamous low seasons when we can’t seem to make the next move. You might feel unmotivated, unproductive, irritated, and low on energy. Whether you’re stuck in a creative rut or you’re unsure of how to get out of a mental slump, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to stay there. You have the power to change your situation and come out on top.

There are a variety of simple tricks you can try to get back to feeling like yourself. Below are three tricks you should try when you’re stuck in a funk.

Get organized

Mental and emotional clutter can negatively impact our mood, productivity, and overall health. I don’t know about you, but any mess, whether the endless to-do list in my head or the pile of laundry on the bed, can result in an unhealthy amount of overwhelm and exhaustion.

If you’re ready to get out of your funk but don’t know what to do, I recommend starting with organizing your thoughts and surroundings. Do a brain dump. Make a list of all you have to do, including tidying your space. You’ll feel an immediate sense of relief and motivation to take the next step toward healing.

Take action

Once you’ve taken charge of your mental and emotional clutter, it’s time to take action. It is something I learned in a recent session with my therapist. It might seem like a no-brainer, but one of the last things you want to do when you’re stuck in a funk is do anything. The low mood and energy usually take over, and we end up sitting on the couch, scrolling through our phones and letting time slip by.

If you’re confused or unsure of what type of action you should take, try starting with something simple and within your reach. If you’re stuck in a creative rut and can’t seem to begin that assignment, try changing your environment by working from a coffee shop. You’d be surprised how much a simple action like this can improve your mood and productivity.

Move your body

As I mentioned above, it can seem like an impossible task to push yourself out of your comfort zone when you don’t have the energy or mental capacity to do anything. Push yourself out of your comfort zone again. This time, by working out.

Exercise is one of the easiest and most effective ways to increase the dopamine levels in your body. Working out can help improve your mood and motivation. If possible, try a workout class. It has helped me stay accountable and pushed me out of my comfort zone.

Since you made it all the way to the end of the article, I feel I owe it to you, the reader, the fighter, the un-settler, to be completely honest. It should go without saying that I am not a therapist, phycologist, or medical professional. I am, however, someone who has gone through her fair share of funks and slumps and feels responsible for sharing what works for me.

I hope these tips inspire you to find that energy buried inside of you to get up and take back control of your life. You’ve done it before, and you can do it again. If I can do it, so can you!