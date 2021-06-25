One of the earliest signs of summer is store shelves stocked with sunscreen and other sun protection essentials. Protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun is essential to your health and skin condition. This summer, stalk up on the items that can positively impact your relationship with the sun.

Whether you’re heading to the beach, spending the day at the zoo, or simply taking a walk around the block, these items can help you keep your skin healthy and undamaged. Below are five sun protection essentials you need this summer.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of those items that’s highly advertised during the summer, but the truth is, we need sunscreen year around. Finding the brand and SFP coverage that works for you is a great step toward making sunscreen a part of your daily routine, this summer and beyond. I recommend having a tear-free face sunscreen for your face and a high SPF sunscreen for your body.

Sun hat

Sun hats aren’t only stylish, but they protect your face and neck from harmful UV rays. Sun hats are easier to find than ever before. They’re affordable, compact, and can make a huge difference in your skin’s health. Plus, they keep you cool and shaded during the day. Keep one handy whenever you’re outdoors, especially during a hot summer day.

Sunglasses

Like our skin, our eyes need to be protected from the sun as well. Ultraviolet light can have harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, and retina. Like hats, sunglasses can be a stylish accessory with a big impact. A good pair of sunglasses can prevent skin cancer of the eyelids and skin around the eyes. They can also prevent wrinkles by helping you avoid squinting.

Swim cover-up

I love a good swim cover-up, especially when they provide the perfect amount of sun protection when I’m hanging out by the water during a hot summer day. Swim cover-ups are more than just a style statement, they’re a health statement as well.

Sun umbrella

We often think of umbrellas as protection from the rain, but a good sun umbrella can be a lifesaver during a hot day as well. Sun umbrellas offer UV protection and are a portable item that can help you stay cool and protected from the harmful rays of the sun.