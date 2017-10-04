Easy Ways To Save On Home Energy Costs

Have you ever thought about reducing your carbon footprint and turning your home into a more energy-efficient place?

There are many reasons why homeowners entertain the idea of reducing their energy, but end up ditching the idea due to fear of high renovation costs.

Perhaps the home is an older build and doesn’t have some of the modern features used in todays’ energy-efficient homes. Or maybe the current household budget doesn’t allow any room for remodeling and implementing features that will save on energy costs.

No matter what the reason might be, the important thing families should understand is that you don’t have to move to a new home or spend thousands of dollars to save money.

There are simple and affordable ways to reduce the amount of energy your home uses, and some methods don’t involve knocking down walls.

For starters, homeowners can make sure their heating and cooling system is up to par. Installing a programmable thermostat will also help reduce energy usage because the temperature in the home can be set to stay at a certain temperature when no one is home.

In the winter months keep the house cool while everyone is gone for the day, and during the summer increase the temperature in the home so you’re not cooling down an empty house all day.

Install ceiling fans in various rooms of the home. Using fans to keep a room cool as oppose to running the air conditioner will also help reduce the amount of energy the home uses.

Also, make sure to check air and heat filters and change them periodically.

Another inexpensive trick is to change all light bulbs from incandescent to LED lights. Incandescent lights use between 50 to 75 percent more energy than LED lights, according to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors. Incandescent lights also convert some of the energy used into heat where LED or compact fluorescent bulbs don’t.

Perhaps one of the most important ways homeowners can make their home more energy-efficient is to check the insulation of the house and update as needed.

Making sure window frames, pipes, electrical outlets, baseboards, and switch plates are all sealed will help ensure no excess heating or cooling is being used to maintain the desired temperature of the home. This trick is especially necessary for windows and doors.

Lastly, homeowners can save on energy costs by using a convection oven over a conventional oven and making sure laundry loads are full as oppose to just a few items.

All these tips and tricks are just some of the easy and affordable ways homeowners can reduce energy usage and cost within their home.