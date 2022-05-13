Less is More – 10 Essentials for a Capsule Wardrobe

Over time, fast fashion has killed sensible style. As consumers, we’re constantly bombarded with new trends, arrivals, and tempting sales we can’t ignore. While those persuasive pieces can seem like a good investment at the time, they often end up unused and eventually discarded after only a few wears.

The overwhelming choices result in wasted time, money, and environmental resources. The solution to this problem? A capsule wardrobe. A capsule wardrobe is a limited collection of versatile clothes and accessories that, when paired, can create dozens of outfit options.

When it comes to building a practical and productive closet, less is more. Below are 10 essentials to create your perfect capsule wardrobe.

Breathable button-down

A quality button-down shirt can be worn in multiple ways and styled for many occasions. When in doubt, opt for a white shirt. It’s a classic. Check out this video for some fun ideas on styling a button-down.

Dressy denim

A good pair of jeans is essential to any wardrobe. When creating your capsule wardrobe, make sure your go-to pair is something that can be styled in multiple ways. A versatile pair of jeans never goes out of style.

Complimentary coat

Raise your hand if you have too many unused coats taking up valuable space in your closet. Guilty! When creating your capsule wardrobe, narrow your selection to 2-3 jackets. These should be compatible with nearly every other item in your closet to increase functionality.

Bold bodysuit

If you don’t already own a bodysuit, this is the sign you’ve been waiting for. A quality bodysuit will hug your body in all the right places, helping you feel confident while staying comfortable. The best part? Bodysuits make great layering pieces, making them easy to pair with your other items.

Statement suit

A statement suit is no longer limited to the office. Matching sets are all the rage right now, and a coordinated suit is a wardrobe essential for all. Suits convey confidence, power, and style.

Timeless top

In addition to the bodysuit, make sure to also include a strong selection of tops that can help you build outfits for different occasions. Versatility, comfort, and flair are essential qualities when building your limited collection.

Stylish skirt

Skirts aren’t for everyone, but if they’re your thing, don’t leave them out of your wardrobe. When selected intentionally, a skirt can be one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe. It can take you from running errands to running a business with a simple shoe change.

Dreamy dress

If you’re aiming for simplicity and ease when getting ready in the morning, a dress can help you achieve that. The single item can be enough on its own, but can also be transformed when paired with other pieces and accessories.

Laid-back leggings

If you’re all about comfort, include leggings in your collection. When styled correctly, a pair of leggings can help you build a cozy and cool outfit. Stick to black for a polished and professional look.

Comfy Cardigan

A cardigan is the layering piece every woman needs in her wardrobe. It’s light enough to layer on warm days yet provides a sense of professionalism and protection while working from the chilly office.

What items are you missing from your collection?