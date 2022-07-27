For far too long, professionalism was defined by an outdated equation of an individual’s attire, around-the-clock availability, and extreme dedication. Fortunately, those irrelevant standards came to a halt when the pandemic forced companies to adapt to what was quickly becoming the new normal. We swapped suits for loungewear, commuting for morning conversations with loved ones, and disruptive environments for increased focus and productivity.

Working from home exposed professionals to a new and refreshing way of approaching a job. Here’s how the pandemic and remote work have redefined professionalism.

Office-appropriate outfits

The office dress code has endured its share of changes throughout the decades, but none as drastic as the one experienced in March of 2020. While some professionals stayed true to their office attire, others took full advantage of being able to dress in what made them feel most comfortable.

The biggest lesson? A suit doesn’t equal success, and loungewear doesn’t translate to laziness.

Work-life balance

Many professionals have been conditioned to believe that working long hours, checking emails on weekends, and being available 24/7 are symbols of professionalism. While this extreme dedication may get applauded by your supervisors, it doesn’t come without a price. That price, of course, is the valuable time you could spend with your friends and family.

The pandemic and remote work helped us realize that we can have a healthy relationship between work and home if we manage our time appropriately.

Intentional connections

While remote work may prevent us from nurturing in-person relationships, it allows us to be more intentional about the connections that matter. Working from home has leveled the playing field for employees across multiple ranks in the company. It’s never been easier for an entry-level employee to build a relationship with a seasoned executive.

Building boundaries

At the beginning of the pandemic, one of the biggest hesitations about remote work was maintaining a healthy boundary between work and family, especially since they were both now under the same roof. Fortunately, this proved to be a feasible task for many families, giving professionals a voice and establishing limits that protect their health and wellbeing.