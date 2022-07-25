5 Must-Have Items That’ll Keep You Cool While You Sleep

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than waking up drenched in sweat from what should have been a restful sleep. Whether you’re a year-round hot sleeper or it’s the recent heat waves that are impacting your sleep habits, some products can help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and avoid discomfort.

Staying cool is one of the most important factors in getting a good night’s sleep. Below are five must-have items that’ll help you achieve it.

Tower fan

If your ceiling fan and home air conditioning aren’t enough to keep you cool while you sleep, consider purchasing a tower fan. Tower fans are inexpensive products that help maintain constant airflow throughout the night. It is powerful enough to keep you cool all night and compact enough to be stored in a closet, the attic, or in the corner of your bedroom.

Cooling blanket

When it comes to keeping cool at night, the most obvious option would be to avoid covering up altogether. However, if you’re like me and can’t fall asleep without a blanket covering every inch of your body, then a cooling blanket might be your best choice. Unlike ordinary blankets, cooling blankets use breathable fabrics that promote airflow and absorb moisture from the skin.

Temperature-regulating sheet set

If you’re convinced by the power of a cooling blanket, go one step further and upgrade your entire bedding with a temperature-regulating sheet set. Like a cooling blanket, temperature-regulating sheets are made of natural textiles, ensuring they’re just as cool as they are comfortable.

Cooling pillow

If you experience night sweats and are looking for immediate results, a cooling pillow might be the solution. A cooling pillow helps lower the temperature around your head, helping you fall asleep faster. Prices can vary anywhere from $10 to $250, so do your research and choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

Cooling mattress

Mattress shopping isn’t as simple as it used to be. With dozens of brands and hundreds of styles to choose from, deciding on a mattress can be a daunting process. Fortunately, more options also mean more features that suit your needs. If you’re in the market for a new mattress and are looking for some heat relief while you sleep, consider investing in a cooling mattress. A cooling mattress can help reduce night sweats, improve sleep quality, and even reduce your electric bill during the summer months.