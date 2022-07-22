Maintaining a clean and clutter-free home is always at the top of my to-do list. There are household chores I tackle daily, weekly, monthly, and even annually, which contribute to a welcoming environment. Although I consider myself organize, there are still areas in my home that end up forgotten, ignored, and accumulating dirt, dust, and bacteria.

You can’t consider yourself a neat freak until you’ve addressed these neglected and often filthy spots. Below are five often overlooked areas to deep clean in your home.

Baseboards

Unless you’re a professional cleaner or a self-proclaimed neat freak, baseboards are probably one of the last things you think about during your regular cleaning plans. While they might not have to be cleaned as regularly as your floors and carpets, these surfaces shouldn’t be ignored for too long. Use a damp cloth to scrub the grime away. When tackled regularly, this time-consuming chore can become an easy task.

Behind large appliances

It’s easy to neglect areas you can’t see, especially when they’re behind and under large and heavy appliances that aren’t often moved. I’m often shocked at how much dirt is trapped behind these bulky items. The good news is that if you don’t let too much time pass before they’re cleaned, the process should be quick and effortless.

Tile grout

It can be hard to remember the original color of the tile grout until you access those hard-to-reach places. Like any other area of the home, tile grout accumulates many layers of dirt and dust, and often requires some deep cleaning to get it to its original state. This time-consuming task requires patience and dedication, so plan accordingly when blocking time in your schedule.

Window blinds

One of my favorite things about my home is the abundance of natural light it gets throughout the day. That’s mostly thanks to the nearly 12 windows around the house. Unfortunately, a lot of windows equals a lot of window blinds to clean. These dust magnets can accumulate dirt quickly, so make sure to dust them often to avoid having to do a deep clean after a few months.

Air ducts and vents

If you find that your home gets more dusty than usual, your air ducts and vents may be overdue for a cleaning. Replace air filters monthly, and vents, especially those in restrooms, should be cleaned of dust regularly as well. Cleaning your air ducts may require professional help, but doing so can help minimize the dirt in your home, helping you maintain a clean and dust-free space.