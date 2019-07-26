This Trick Can Help You Improve Your Mindset and Live a Better Life

We’ve all been there. Stuck in a rut with no motivation to keep moving forward. Whether it’s in your personal life, professional endeavors, or dating journey, a positive mindset can help you live a more fulfilled life.

As an entrepreneur, I find myself in these ruts more often than I would hope. These usually lead to lack of inspiration, writer’s block, and even debilitating anxiety. Luckily, there are tricks and techniques you can try to overcome mindset blocks currently holding you back.

It’s simple: Start creating, stop consuming.

Many of us are guilty of it. We read all the books, we go to all the workshops, and we scroll mindlessly for hours on end on Instagram. The problem isn’t that we do it. The problem is that doing it so much is causing us to make excuses for our lack of execution.

I’ll use myself as an example. When I began my entrepreneurial journey almost two years ago, I consumed. A lot. I went to several workshops per month, subscribed to every business newsletter on the planet, and would scroll through Instagram for hours on end trying to figure out how to run my business.

Although I thought all those things were moving my business forward, too many of those things were holding me back. Yes, I was consuming valuable content that had the power to propel my business forward, but the amount of content was causing me to second guess myself and my readiness.

Let’s not forget the exhausting comparison syndrome that can come with it all. Can’t stop watching that YouTuber create healthy lunches you can’t seem to get right? It’s more likely than not that your consumption is only causing you to feel negative about yourself and your abilities.

Earlier this year, I decided that I would cut back on the content I was consuming to leave time to get to work. Less consumption, more action.

I have to say; this has worked wonders for me. I’m no longer making excuses as to why I don’t have the time to do the work. Instead of spending countless hours on webinars, and unintentionally scrolling through Instagram, I’m focusing my efforts on actually creating content.

Of course, consuming content can improve our lives in many ways, but it’s important to recognize that creating is also key to a fulfilled life. Whether you enjoy baking, sewing, or singing, stop consuming all the content and start creating your own. Trust me, your better life self will thank you for it.