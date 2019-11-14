With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to keep your word and act on all those home renovations you had planned for the entire year. Whether you’re looking to update your kitchen for thanksgiving, living room for Christmas, or the guest bathroom for all the guests, there are many ways to update your home on a budget.

The best part is that you can do all of these tasks by yourself and without breaking the bank. Make your home the place to be this holiday season by showing it the love it deserves. Below are five fast and affordable home upgrades you can DIY before the holidays.

Freshen up the front door

Your front door is one of the first things you and your guests see when you’re approaching the home, so why not give it extra love this season? It’s a simple, yet effective way to give your home a completely different look and feel just in time for the holidays. The best part is that you can constantly change the color depending on the vibe you’re going for.

Mirror makeover

If you’re still doing your makeup in front of a builder grade bathroom mirror, it’s time for an upgrade. This can be one of the most affordable home upgrades as it requires little time, materials, and expertise. Luckily, there are also some great YouTube videos to walk you through the process, too!

Paint the cabinets

I’ve never considered myself a home interior fanatic. I’m a minimalist when it comes to home décor, so home upgrades had never really been on the top of my priority list. That was until I came across some amazing Pinterest boards of freshly painted cabinets. If you’re handy with a paintbrush, this can be something you can do yourself for under $100.

Upgrade the hardware

I’ve talked to many interior decorators who all agree that one of the easiest ways to freshen up a home is by updating the cabinets and hardware. Once you take the time to paint the cabinets, don’t forget about the hardware as well. The small, yet mighty pieces can give your home a completely different feel for a great price.

Spice up the shades

I never realized what a difference new shades made until I finally decided to make the upgrade in my home. Whether it’s an outdated color, style, or condition, upgrading your old shades for new ones can be a quick and easy way to give your home an affordable makeover.