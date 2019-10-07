Between the Lines – Living in Full Expression with Jim Phillips

The experiences we create and the choices we make give us the opportunity to learn more about ourselves. It’s that knowledge that helps us learn how we fit in the world.

In this episode of Between the Lines, author and inspirational speaker, Jim Phillips sits down with Lea Woodford to discuss life, happiness, and connection. His book, The Key to L.I.F.E., is filled with tips and wisdom for living life in full expression. Jim takes us on a journey to discover how to live life as our true selves.

To learn more about Jim Phillips and his book The Key to L.I.F.E., visit his website at www.livinginfullexpression.com.