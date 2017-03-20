Emma Watson Making Big Statements at Beauty and the Beast Premieres

Emma Watson is doing it again.

The 26-year-old actress and activist made big statements with what she chose to wear during the press tour for her new movie, Beauty and the Beast, according to Disney.

Each of her custom designed looks had elements of sustainability woven within the details.

In Paris, Watson opted for a chic geometrical custom made Louis Vuitton dress made from recycled polyester and plastic bottles.

Her next outfit during a screening in Paris consisted of a custom Oscar de la Renta top made with organic fabrics, and paired with a gorgeous orange wrap and black trousers.

Next stop was London, where Watson opted for a light blue Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown for a screening of the movie.

The gown, which featured a long cape, was made by an all women team.

In Shanghai, Watson’s look was a hit, and one that will arguably go down as one of her best looks to date.

The actress wore a custom Elie Saab gown with a cape that glittered like the star she is. The high-end looking couture was actually made from end-of-line materials.

At an event in New York, the actress wore a yellow gown sustainably made by Dior to channel Belle, and wore Givenchy haute couture to the New York premiere made from eco age-certified organic fabrics.

And lastly, at the world premiere in Hollywood, Watson wore a black jumpsuit with daring neckline, a gold rose accent, and showing a fresh face completed by all-natural, cruelty-free makeup.

Watson has long spoken out about her passion for women’s rights, women equality, and how we can collectively make this world a better place through sustainability.

In 2015, she decided to make a promise that she will only wear sustainable fashion on the red carpet. Her 2016 Met Gala look, custom designed by Calvin Klein, was made from a fabric called Newlife, which is made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.