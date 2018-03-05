Five Reasons to Thrift Store Shop

When it comes to thrift store shopping, there are two types of people: Those who absolutely love it, and those who cringe at the thought of having to step into one.

As a personal stylist and avid thrift store shopper, I find myself constantly advocating for secondhand stores for a variety of reasons. Aside from saving you money, shopping at your local thrift stores helps support your community.

Here are my top five reasons why you should consider making thrift stores your go-to retailers.

1. Sustainability

Did you know, according to EcoWatch, the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world next to oil? There are numerous factors that play a role in this statistic including pollution, water waste and poor labor, according to the World Resources Institute. Fast fashion has played a big role in this unfortunate effect for a long time. Next time you need a new outfit, think about the impact you can create by simply choosing to buy something previously loved.

2. Save money

Second hand stores are filled with a lot of designer pieces that were donated by those with the means to purchase them in the first place. Designer brands are more than just a label, most of them are better quality, made in better working conditions, and can surpass seasons and trends. This means your money will go farther by getting more out of each piece and having to shop less.

3. Unique style

Fast-changing trends, mass production and low costs make it easy for consumers to get the latest look. This translates to less originality, duplicate styles and copycat looks. Thrift stores include everything from vintage items, timeless pieces, and unique clothes that allow you to experiment with different looks, styles, and even take a few risks.

4. Support a Cause

Most thrift stores in the United States exist to support a mission which makes it even more rewarding to shop there. The Salvation Army uses its proceeds to fund their Adult Rehabilitation Centers. Your purchase at Goodwill helps fight unemployment, and My Sister’s Charities supports several causes including helping to heal women leaving abusive relationships.

5. Make Money

You never know what you’re going to find at thrift stores, and while that might be a bit overwhelming to some, the treasure hunt is a thrill for others. Valuable vintage (and sometimes new) pieces can make you fast money. Apps like Poshmark, OfferUp and eBay make it easy to sell used items. You don’t have to turn it into a business, but $65 for a vintage AC/DC t-shirt? Yes, please!