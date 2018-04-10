Spring is here and with it comes higher temperatures, longer days and spring cleaning.

While a little bit of dusting, washing, and vacuuming can go a long way, no room in the house has more of an impact on your daily routine than your closet.

If the single thought of having to purge makes you anxious, here are some of my top tips to spring cleaning your closet like a pro. Happy cleaning!

Set clear goals

Setting clear intentions for any project is crucial for success. What would success look like for you after cleaning out your closet? Do you want to be able to see all your items, purge everything you haven’t worn in a year, or organize based on color? There is no right or wrong way to goal setting. The most important thing is to have them.

Block the time

Giving yourself ample time to complete the project is essential. As a mom, I make sure to schedule time-consuming projects while my daughter’s away. Closet clean outs can take anywhere from 2-5 hours depending on how many items you have. Be mindful of this when blocking out your time.

Remove everything (yes, everything)

So now that we’ve mentally prepared ourselves, it’s time to get to work. My absolute favorite way to clean anything is by practicing the “KonMari” method. By gathering all your items in a pile (usually in the center of the room), you’re able to see all that you own. Once everything is gathered, you can begin evaluating everything one item at a time, only keeping those that spark joy.

Invest in organization

If building a new closet isn’t in your budget, stick to the basics. Velvet hangers are my top suggestion when spring cleaning. They take up less space, give your layout a chic look, are good quality, and save you money in the long run.

Bonus: Whatever hangers you choose to go with, stick to the same color. Using different colors and styles looks unorganized, messy, and overall less appealing.

Set boundaries

Have too many clothes but nothing to wear? You’re not the only one. In a world that constantly tells us that buying more will make us happier, we’ve been programmed to believe that more is better. Reality is the more you have the more you’ll begin to feel overwhelmed, frustrated, and anxious. Setting a limit for your wardrobe will help you narrow down your choices, prioritize your favorite pieces, and make it easier to get dressed in the morning.