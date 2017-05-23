Staycation Deals in Arizona

Can’t get away as often as you’d like this summer? Have no fear, resorts across the Valley are offering Arizona residents smokin’ deals to stay local for a staycation.

Lowered rates and spa deals are just some of the perks offered for those who call the Grand Canyon state home. Check out the list below, comprised by 12News.

The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa is offering rates starting at $149 a night starting May 29 through Sept. 4. Guests also receive a $50 credit per room per night that can be used for dining or relaxing in the wave pool.

The Phoenix Boutique Hotel has room rates starting at $129 a night complete with free WiFi, late checkout, complimentary parking and two free welcome cocktails.

The Boulders Resort has rooms for $139 a night and 20 percent off spa packages. Just show an Arizona ID to get the deal.

The Hermosa Inn is offering their Summer in Paradise Getaway package starting May 19 through Sept. 9. Rooms start at $139 a night and include two drink tickets, daily poolside snacks, and daily $25 food and beverage credit.

The Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass has the “You Stay, We Pay” package for Arizona residents. Rooms start at $149 a night with a $50 resort credit which can be used at their spa.

The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain has a deal for guests who stay two nights or more they will receive a 20 percent off deal on the best available room rates.

The Wigwam offers summer rates for Arizona residents starting at $89 Sunday through Thursday, and $119 Friday to Saturday.

Remember to check the hotels for any changes in their deals.