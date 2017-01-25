The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Is Charcoal Toothpaste Safe?

Posted By

Yet again another Korean beauty product has hit the masses and picked up momentum.

Ladies everywhere are using charcoal toothpaste to whiten their teeth quickly and naturally, and documenting their results on social media platforms like YouTube.

The trend has officially gone viral, and users claim to see drastic results in just 3 to 5 minutes, and in as little as one application.

But are the results of this new beauty trend really that incredible, and more importantly is it even safe to use charcoal toothpaste to whiten teeth at home?

According to the American Dental Association the use of charcoal to whiten teeth has not been studied, and many dentists warn against using a product that is not ADA approved, according to Fox News.

The main concern noted by dentists is the possible tooth erosion and dental deterioration caused by prolonged use of charcoal on the teeth.

Because charcoal is used to absorb toxins, the idea that it will absorb stains on the teeth makes sense, but how abrasive the charcoal is when used to brush is unknown.

Teeth do not replenish, like hair or nails, and are porous. Because of their makeup using products not ADA approved could cause severe long-term effects.

Products like charcoal toothpaste in a dust and paste form have been sweeping across the Internet, and some users have even suggested buying pure charcoal tablets, cutting them open, and mixing the charcoal with water to create a DIY version of the toothpaste.

All forms of charcoal toothpaste have yet to be approved due to a lack of study on the products and their long-term effects on teeth and enamel.

The most popular brand of charcoal toothpaste is by a line called Bamboo Charcoal, and is advertised as 100 percent pure organic and safe to use.

However, dentists recommend anyone looking for a whiter smile should consult their dentist and use a safe and ADA approved method only.

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Make Your Safe Haven Safe AgainMake Your Safe Haven Safe Again-Throw Out the Toxic Eliminate Your Dog’s Bad Breath Is Laser Rejuvenation Safe? Buyer beware! Tips For Keeping Your Pet Safe This Summer OTC Medications Safe For Pets

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Make Your Safe Haven Safe AgainMake Your Safe Haven Safe Again-Throw Out the Toxic Eliminate Your Dog’s Bad Breath Is Laser Rejuvenation Safe? Buyer beware! Tips For Keeping Your Pet Safe This Summer OTC Medications Safe For Pets

Share This Article On
Jan 2017 Fiat of Scottsdale Fiat 500
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *