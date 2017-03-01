The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

The Workout Accessory Protecting Women’s Assets

Posted By

We live in a consumer-driven world, and the latest and greatest invention to hit the workout world is a simple design meant specifically for women.

It’s called the Booband, the breast support band for busty women to wear during their workouts.

The London based company created the band to help prevent premature sagging and pain associated with larger breasts. Many busty women find it difficult to receive enough support from sports bras alone, and the Booband is meant to help add the extra support women need.

The science behind how the band works is the band helps eliminate women’s breasts from bouncing during their workout, which puts tension on the ligaments in the breasts, as well as cause pain and stress to the tissues.

The movement causes the Cooper’s ligament to stretch out. This ligament is what holds the breasts up, and is the same ligament that decreases in strength over time, causing breasts to eventually droop.

The band, worn just on top of the breasts, helps stop the tension from happening during a workout, eliminating the movement and stress while no longer putting any more weight on the Cooper’s ligaments.

As a result, premature drooping is hopefully prevented since the stress and strain that occurs when women run, workout or do high impact activities is no longer being placed on the breasts.

The band can be worn under or on top of any workout tank or shirt, but is meant to be worn over a supportive sports bra. The bands are currently only available in the UK but online orders are accepted and shipped to the US.

The bands retail for $21 plus $2.95 for shipping and handling. Most orders are complete within 5 to 10 business days.

For more information check out their website by clicking here.

 

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

How To Get The Gym Smell Out Of Your Workout Clothes Workout Buddies: Finding the Perfect Match The Multi-Faceted Workout Coping When A Loved One Is SIckCoping When A Loved One Is Sick Smart Women Help Keep Men Dementia Free

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

How To Get The Gym Smell Out Of Your Workout Clothes Workout Buddies: Finding the Perfect Match The Multi-Faceted Workout Coping When A Loved One Is SIckCoping When A Loved One Is Sick Smart Women Help Keep Men Dementia Free

Share This Article On
Dec 2016_Lexus Superstition Springs
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *