Being Truly Thankful This Thanksgiving

Every year we give thanks for the things in life we are grateful for. But how often do we really, honestly take a moment to appreciate what we have?

This last year has been an emotional roller coaster, and needless to say it’s been easy to feel as though everything is falling apart.

Moving to a different state is stressful and unfamiliar, trying to adjust to new people and a new city is scary, and figuring out what comes next can feel overwhelming.

No matter what is going on in life it is easy to forget the little things that are going right! Moments of success we often don’t relish in because they are quickly overshadowed by the things still left to accomplish.

On Thanksgiving we give thanks for the things we are grateful for in life. And sometimes when everything feels out of control it is easy to forget just how much we have to be thankful for.

If you’re lucky enough to have a place to call home, you have something to be thankful for. There are a lot of people living out of their cars, crashing on family or a friend’s couch, or living homeless. Having a place that is yours is something worth being very thankful for.

If you are someone who has a steady job and monthly income, you have something to be thankful for. Today, your average American is struggling to make ends meet and most likely living paycheck to paycheck.

For those who are fortunate enough to have a job that pays all the bill and still leaves some extra money in the bank, that is something to be very thankful for.

If you are lucky enough to have friends and family members to surround you this holiday season, then you definitely have something to be thankful for.

Not everyone is as lucky. Whether it’s due to a falling out or long distance, some may find themselves spending the holiday without those they love close by. Being able to hug a loved one and celebrate is a wonderful gift.

Right now there are people who have lost their homes to fires, are struggling to make ends meet while working three jobs, or are living far away from their family.

And although it’s easy to complain about everything we don’t have, let’s take this time to truly give thanks for the things we do have in our lives.