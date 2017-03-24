The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Confessions Of A Self Improvement Junkie

In 2011, I picked up my first self help book. I spent 40-something years bouncing around in life, in and out of relationships, trying to keep my priorities straight, and losing sight of who I was.

I had no compass and no sense of purpose. My kids were the only people keeping me grounded. I always based my self esteem on making others happy, but no one was happy, especially me. I felt like a complete failure and I knew something was wrong. I needed a change.

I picked up a workbook that was popular at the time and was blown away by what it said. I read it several times over, scribbled notes and blogged about what I was learning.  Over the course of the first year the information started to sink in.

I felt like I had so much to learn, or re-learn. I realized I was a work in progress. The smart girl who had spent her whole life doing dumb things was having her lessons handed to her. It wasn’t pretty.

I dug in deep. I focused that over-achiever-perfectionist mentality on myself. I have cried, laughed, and grown through almost seven years.

After years of lessons, books, seminars, podcasts, calls, videos, and a million blogs, all of a sudden I was considered a leader.

Oy vey. I didn’t ask for a leadership position. In fact I had stepped down from many management positions over the years. Who was I to guide others?

Sure I’m a coach, educator, and certified geek in my area of expertise, but mentally I was still a disaster zone. I didn’t know the first thing about how to lead. I did, however, know that in order to continue the growth process I was going to have to stop shrinking from the challenge.

Everything I wanted was on the other side of fear.

So I learned how to ask for help. I started reaching out and watching leaders. My introverted personality quietly observed. Instead of sitting in the back row near the door, I noticed all the leaders were up in front. They were taking notes from leaders. They were tripping and falling and still smiling. I didn’t have to be perfect, I just had to do something. I needed to take action!

Instead of thinking, “Why would someone want to work with little old me?” I am thinking, “I absolutely can’t wait for this new adventure to begin!”

That, my friends, is progress.

Author: Jerny Rieves

Jerny Rieves is a popular fitness and wellness professional in the greater Phoenix area. She has twenty eight years of experience “in the trenches” helping people get healthy and fit. As a speaker, instructor, trainer, coach, and writer, she has motivated thousands of people to better their lives through behavioral changes and education.

Jerny’s passion and desire to share her knowledge is driven by the belief that a strong nation is built on solid information that inspires families and individuals to take better care of all aspects of personal wellness.

Education and Training:

 

 

  • B.S. Education

 

 

  • American Council on Exercise

 

 

  • American College of Sports Medicine

 

 

  • National Academy of Sports Medicine

 

 

  • National Strength and Conditioning Association

 

 

Contact Jerny at jerny@mindbodyunlimited.com

