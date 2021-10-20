As many working professionals head back to the office after nearly two years of working from home, it’s time to dust off all those blazers and get back to business. While office wear will likely not be what it used to be, it’s still safe to say most offices will maintain a semi-professional dress code when working from the office.

One of the easiest and most fashionable ways to mix professionalism with personal style is with a good blazer or two. Blazers are versatile, professional, and can quickly take your outfit from one to one hundred in a few seconds. Below are four creative ways to style a blazer for your return to the office.

Paired with jeans

Jeans are no longer only acceptable on casual Fridays. If there’s something the fashion world has taught us is that when done right, a good pair of jeans has the power any pair of slacks does. If you’re aiming for a casual chic outfit that makes you look professional while keeping it comfortable, layer your favorite jeans and t-shirt look with a cool blazer.

Over the shoulder

Let’s admit it, no blazer is more comfortable than the knit sweaters we were snuggling with during our virtual meetings. If you want to look professional without dealing with the discomfort of a stiff blazer, try the over-the-shoulders look. It means your arms don’t go through the armholes. Instead, you simply place the blazer over your shoulders, giving the illusion that you have one on without tugging at it in discomfort.

Cinched with a belt

If you want to give your blazer a more feminine look, you can achieve this by cinching it with a belt. Grab a fun and stylish belt, button your blazer, and voila! You just elevated your blazer game by 100. You can do this with all your blazers using your full collection of belts. A creative way to give new life to your old wardrobe.

Turn it into a dress

If you’re serious about elevating your blazer game, try turning one into a dress. To achieve this look, you’ll need a long and maybe even oversized blazer. Of course, you want to make sure it’s long enough to be a dress. Button the blazer and you’re good to go. A professional and feminine look ready to take on the office setting.

What look will you try for your return to the office?