With so many business owners and corporate professionals returning to the office for the first time in over a year, it’s time to peek into your closet to see what it has to offer. Depending on your office dress code, sweat pants and hoodies might not cut it for your work environment. If your place of work requires a tad bit more professionalism, there are some pieces you should ensure are a part of your wardrobe.

If you’re feeling unsure or uninspired to put outfits together for your in-person debut, it might be time to make a shopping list. Below are 10 wardrobe essentials for your return to the office.

High-waisted skirt

If you’re feminine and like wearing skirts, a fun high-waisted skirt can add some flair to your looks. Skirts are great because they can be dressed up or down. To get the most out of this piece, stick to a plain neutral color. That way, you can keep wearing it without anyone noticing.

Classic jeans

Today, even the most professional office environments allow their employees to wear jeans. They’re a staple for the office and your personal life, so finding a perfect pair of classic jeans can help you easily put an outfit together and look great for your in-person meetings.

Versatile slacks

To round out the essential bottoms, don’t forget about the need for a good pair of slacks. Fortunately, professional wear isn’t what it used to be. Before, it consisted of a lot of boring cuts made with uncomfortable materials. Today, you can find slacks in every shape, size, and color. Find one that speaks to you and make it a staple in your wardrobe.

Loose blouse

If you loved the comfort of your work-from-home wardrobe and want to find a way to translate that into your office outfits, add loose blouses to the mix. Not only do they look chic and professional, but they’re also comfortable and easy to style.

Little black dress

You can never go wrong with a little black dress. They’re easy to dress up or down and can be repurposed in a variety of ways for those days when you just don’t know what to wear. If you’re looking for versatile pieces, a little black dress is essential.

Blazer

A good blazer should be a wardrobe essential for any entrepreneur or working professional. Not only do they make you look professional, but they’re also a great layering piece for those offices that keep their air conditioning 10 degrees too cold.

Comfortable shoes

If you’re not into high heels, you should feel pressured to wear them to the office. High heels aren’t the only shoes that scream professionalism. If you’re looking for a good pair of shoes to spice up your outfit, consider adding some loafers to your collection.

Every day accessories

One of my favorite ways to look put together without much effort is by accessorizing. I’m not a big fan of costume jewelry, as it often oxidizes and has to be thrown away. Instead, I love finding good deals on gold-plated essentials, such as necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

Workbag

If you haul your laptop to and from the office every day, then a good work bag is essential for your back-to-the-office wardrobe. When shopping around, look for quality and durability. You’ll also want to make sure it has the space and compartment to keep you organized throughout your busy weeks.

Reusable face masks

Regardless of whether your office space requires masks or not, you’ll likely encounter places during your workday that may require them. Whether it’s an elevator, your local coffee shop, or small meeting spaces. Don’t be left out. Make it a habit to have a face mask with you everywhere you go.