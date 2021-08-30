As a freelance writer and communications professional, I do a fair share of writing every week. Whether it’s drafting articles for SmartFem.com, creating copy for social media posts, or writing copy for an upcoming e-blast, I’m responsible for a lot of writing for a variety of platforms. And yes, I deal with writer’s block every single day.

Whether you’re a full-time writer or someone responsible for one blog per month, writer’s block is common among creatives. While it can often delay our timeline, it can’t control our final product. Below are five ways to beat writer’s block and finish the task.

Change your environment

It’s amazing what a change in environment can do for our focus. Sometimes, all our mind needs is a new atmosphere to gather the thoughts and inspiration to find the flow for the task at hand. While it’s probably horrible for my back, I love writing from my bed. There’s something satisfying and relaxing about sitting up with a bunch of pillows around me, snuggled under the blanket, and setting my laptop right on top.

Eliminate distractions

Oftentimes, distractions go hand-in-hand with writer’s block. Whether it’s your phone, incoming email notifications, or your barking dog, eliminating those distractions can be key to you finally overcoming writer’s block. Now, I am by no mean’s saying you need to get rid of your dog. What I am saying is that you might benefit from working from a different location. Try a coffee shop for a change of scenery.

Write anything

One of my best tips for beating writer’s block is to just write. Type anything that might be even remotely relevant to your topic. Start with an outline, write keywords, or copy and paste your assignment description onto the document. You’ll be surprised how much creativity and inspiration can flow from this simple trick.

Say it out loud

If you think you’re a better speaker than you are a writer, try using that to your advantage. Use the recording app on your smartphone to record yourself outlining the story. When you’ve said everything you can, playback the audio and type it all out. Don’t worry about editing, you can do that later. This is a great starting point for those that can’t seem to make progress.

Walk away

Sometimes in life (and in writing), the best thing to do is walk away. I’ve had to do this more times than I care to admit, but there’s never been a piece I fail to come back to. Take a walk, a break, or a nap if you need it. Your assignment will still be there when you return.