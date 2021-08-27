For as long as I can remember, I’ve been passionate about the importance of dressing for success. When the pandemic transitioned many working professionals to work from home, I continued to share the benefits of getting dressed up, even if it was only to work from your guest bedroom and talk to co-workers via Zoom.

There are countless benefits to put-together outfits. We don’t just look good, but we feel good too. Here’s how to fuel your focus with your outfit choices.

Plan for the environment

Planning for the environment is critical when putting the best outfit together. If you’re heading back to the office this fall, consider how cold (or hot) it can get in there when coordinating what you’ll wear. It is critical when fueling your focus. Anyone that has ever tried to concentrate while their fingers feel frozen and numb will tell you that it isn’t possible. If this sounds like your work environment, grab a coat on your way out.

Go for comfort

I’m a big advocate of chic and comfortable outfits. While I love fashion, I don’t think it should ever come at the expense of comfort and confidence. Luckily for all of us, they’re not mutually exclusive. We can look good and feel good at the same time. Find cozy alternatives to some of your favorite items. Cotton t-shirts, stretchy jeans, and flowy cardigans are just a few comfy options to add to your collection.

Pick your color

It’s magical what a pop of color can do to your mood. While I love my black closet staples, I also like to mix things up with some bright and fun items that boost my motivation and help me get more done. Take note of what items and colors you do your best work in, and add those to your outfit planning process.

Boost your confidence

Like I mentioned before, the right outfit has the power to boost your confidence, and nothing can help increase your focus and productivity as feeling good about yourself. While working from home in sweat pants seems like the ideal scenario for many, I find that I perform at my best when wearing clothes that depict my overall goals.



Remember, dress for the job you want, not the one you already have.