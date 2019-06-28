SmartFem Presents Back Stage Pass with Alice Cooper

Grammy Award-winning Rockstar Alice Cooper has been in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. With numerous albums, tours, and films under his belt, Alice has seen it all in his career as a musician and entertainer.

The music industry like all things is changing and has been disrupted by technology. Join us as Lea Woodford of SmartFem TV talks with legendary rocker Alice Cooper. Watch Alice as he discusses the challenges in the music industry and what it takes to make it in the business then and now.

To see the show in its entirety, click on this link to Amazon Prime.



