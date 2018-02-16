Heartfelt Advice On Keeping A Strong Relationship

Relationships are tough. Whether it’s a friendship or the love of your life, keeping a relationship strong enough to survive hardships and failures can be an overwhelming task.

But actress Kristen Bell had a few words of wisdom that are so simple yet so powerful and true that the world is sharing it one post at a time.

The actress took to Instagram to share a story about how she received a “letter from a nice man who asked if I could write a note to his friends who are getting married,” Bell shared.

Initially, Bell wrote a letter congratulating the newlyweds then decided she could do better.

Being an “old married woman,” Bell thought she probably had some wisdom to share, rather than just a simple “Yay! You’re married!” letter.

After writing a simple yet stunning letter to the couple, Bell then shared a bit of insight into her successful marriage to actor Dax Shepard.

“After I finished [writing the letter] I realized what I wrote was pretty much the A-Z of how Dax Shepard and I keep our relationship healthy.”

Bell and Shepard first began dating in 2007, and eventually tied the knot in 2013. They have two daughters together named Delta and Lincoln.

Both parties have been open about the struggles and challenges faced early on in their relationship. In various interviews the couple has shared their relationship was anything but an easy ride.

They didn’t fit perfectly together, they had different upbringings, and overall their idea of what a relationship entailed was very different.

Yet despite trials and tribulations, Bell and Shepard made things work by learning how to communicate with each other and how to sacrifice for one another.

Bell also credits never having contempt for one another, and consciously choosing to work on the relationship are two tools that keep them going strong after all these years.

But overall, Bell lists a few simple yet poignant words that show how vulnerability and having love for each other are the building blocks to a strong and lasting relationship.

I bet the newlyweds will adore Bell’s letter, I know we all do!