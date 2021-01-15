The pandemic has tested all of us in some way or another. We work from home, our kids attend school from home, and there doesn’t seem to be an ounce of normality in sight. One of the first things to go out of the window during quarantine was our style. We traded suits for sweatpants and used every ounce of energy to show up every day even when we didn’t want to.

After nearly a year of strict guidelines and stay-at-home orders, it’s time to revisit our strategies for showing up every day. Sure, you might not be showing up to an actual office, but showing up for yourself is essential to success. Below are three main reasons why you should be getting dressed every day during quarantine.

Boosts your confidence

There’s nothing like a cute and comfy outfit to get your day started. If you’ve been in a slump since quarantine started, it might be because you’re not taking the time you used to on your personal grooming. There’s a magic that comes with getting dressed every morning. So, if you’re looking for that extra confidence boost at the start of your day, make sure you’re getting outside your comfort zone and inside your closet for inspiration.

Makes good impression

Sure, your scheduled Zoom calls might only show you from the waist up, but what’s the point of only showing half the effort? A nice outfit is a great way to make a good impression with your team and co-workers. It shows you care about yourself and the company, and even during quarantine, you take the time to prioritize it. You don’t need a suit to make a good impression. Wear something that’s both chic and comfortable to find a healthy balance.

Boosts productivity

I’m a big believer and advocate that starting your day with a good outfit is key to a productive day. A confident you is a productive you, so if you’re looking to get out of the funk and get work done, it’s time to reconsider what you wear every day. Remember that it doesn’t have to be anything over the top. You don’t need a full suit or gown to show up for yourself. You just need something that reminds you that you’re capable of tackling the day.