Transition Your Style from Summer to Fall with these Simple Tips

It’s hard to believe it’s September again. Before we know it, Halloween will sneak up on us, Thanksgiving will greet us with a turkey baster in hand, and Christmas will wrap up the year with a fancy bow. Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself, but fall temps will be here before we know it. With the cooler weather comes an exciting change in style.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go into debt to achieve complement-worthy outfits. A few simple additions can get you ready for the colder months without having to shovel snow for extra cash.

A shift in seasons shouldn’t require a complete wardrobe overhaul. Below are four simple hacks to transition your style from summer to fall.

Layer with blazers

I’m all about stocking my wardrobe with functional and multi-purposeful pieces. If you haven’t worn a blazer since your last job interview, now’s your chance to make a statement. In recent years, blazers have become a staple outerwear item. They can elevate any look by adding style, class, and authority.

Swap shorts for jeans

Shorts are a summer staple, but no other item is as versatile as a good pair of jeans. No matter your size, age, or body shape, jeans are always in style. Like any closet staple, they can be dressed up or down depending on your lifestyle and schedule. Pair it with a bodysuit to create the perfect canvas to construct an outfit.

Bring out the boots

Proper footwear is vital to any outfit, and nothing screams fall fashion like a pair of boots. The cold weather staple is a crowd favorite due to the variety of styles and many functional uses. If you’re looking to get the most out of your wardrobe without investing in a new one, a bold pair of boots can offer style and comfort on a budget.

Complete the look with a wool hat

Sometimes, all it takes to transform a look from one season to the next is the right accessory. While straw hats had their moment in spring and summer, it’s time for wool hats to shine. Whether you prefer a beret, a fedora, or a wide-brim hat, opting for a thick and rich texture like wool will instantly transform your outfit from summer to fall.