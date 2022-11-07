6 Small Business Saturday Ideas to Promote Your Business

With the holidays right around the corner, retailers are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year, especially around Thanksgiving weekend. Consumers spend billions of dollars during the busy weekend. Last year alone, consumers spent more than $33 billion between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity for small business owners to increase sales and capitalize on consumer spending.

The annual event is a great time to boost sales and brand awareness. Below are six Small Business Saturday ideas to promote your business.

Get resourceful

American Express offers a variety of free marketing resources and tools small business owners can use to promote their participation in Small Business Saturday. You can download materials based on industry and platform type, making it easy for you to spread the word about your business and how shoppers can support your brand while tackling holiday shopping.

Promote through partnerships

Competing for attention during the holidays can be tough, especially when your opponents include Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other retail giants. While you might not be able to match the size and budget of a major retailer, you can expand your reach and creativity by partnering with a like-minded small business. Doing so can help you diversify your target audience.

Tell your story

The biggest advantage you have over your competitors, including Amazon and Walmart, is your unique story. Remember Simon Sinek’s famous quote, “people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it”? That message could not be more fitting in this situation. Shoppers love supporting a business when they know the story behind it.

Host an event

Now, more than ever, consumers are craving in-person experiences. Whether you host a shopping event or a holiday mixer, in-person events are a great way to get people through your doors and educate them about your products or services. It is a great opportunity to leverage the power of partnerships and connect with fellow business owners to cross-promote your offerings.

Use your platform

Digital communication is an essential part of a business’s success. Whether you communicate with your customers via email, social media, or both, optimizing your reach is instrumental in getting the word out about the annual shopping event. You’d be surprised how many consumers aren’t familiar with Small Business Saturday. You can help change that.

Offer a discount

Special sales and discounts are a great way to get people to check out your shop. Keep in mind that you shouldn’t be underselling yourself or losing too much profit. You are a business after all. However, a special deal can include buying something now and getting a coupon to use at a later date, or offering a discount if a customer buys multiple items in a single transaction. Whatever deal you choose to offer, make sure it remains true to your brand and vision.

Happy Small Business Saturday!