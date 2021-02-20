6 Secrets to a Good Night’s Rest

We know that the stress of current events is a heavy burden to carry. So much so that it might be hindering you from getting a good night’s sleep. So, how can we forget about our day and get the sleep we deserve? Well, we have a few ideas that may work for you! Even though everyone is different, there are good ways for everyone to get the rest they need. So, let’s get to it, shall we?

Put your phone away

Yes, we mean it this time. Put your phone away when you enter your bedroom. That is not a place to scroll, post, or browse. Especially not in bed.

We know that you want to stay caught up on social media, but doing that before or in your bed can be extremely detrimental to your sleep habits. The blue light doesn’t let your brain rest and what you read definitely doesn’t either. If you end up using your phone in your bedroom, your body will become wired to recognize that as phone time, not relaxation time.

Try out meditation

Sometimes the heaviness of our thoughts is what keeps us up at night. A great way to help ease that load is by mediating. There are so many books on meditation to help you learn what it is, and you can also get apps that will help you along with the process. It is a great way to remain present in the moment and not be caught up in what is happening in the outside world.

Make sure your room is clean

You might need a little nudge to make your room into an organized place. If you were waiting for a sign, this is it. Don’t waste another day waiting to organize and trying to sleep in a mess. Once your place is properly arranged, you will feel more comfortable there, allowing you to finally get the rest and relaxation you deserve. This one doesn’t seem like it can be a game-changer, but it really is.

Get a weighted blanket

If you don’t already have a weighted blanket, what have you been waiting for?! By purchasing a weighted blanket, you are actively working toward your best night’s sleep. The weight of them can help to wash away the weight of your day. It will apply a calming, relaxing pressure, to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Once you sleep with one, you will wonder how you went so long without one.

Practice proper hygiene

Part of having a good night’s sleep is making sure your body is at its best—that way you can finally relax and get the sleep you deserve. This includes washing your face, brushing and flossing your teeth, and even showering (if you aren’t a dedicated morning shower-er). By properly taking care of your body, your mind will also be able to be at ease and sleep will find you.

Leave your worries at the door

Let’s face it, the world has changed drastically, and so has your life. But it is ok to try and leave all that at the door. Keep your work at work and don’t take your burdens and worries to bed with you. We know this one is easier said than done, but most of your worries and stressors can wait to be dealt with in the morning, or once you have had a solid night of sleep.

So, try your hardest to leave those troubles where they belong, out of your bed. You will find that you are able to relax more, sleep better, and will wake up more refreshed. All of that will in turn help you to tackle everything head on when the time is right!

Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Try your hardest to figure out what is going to work best for you, and once you find it, do your best to hold onto it! Good luck and happy sleeping!