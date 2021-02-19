I’ve been working from home as an entrepreneur for over three years now, but it wasn’t until a few months ago that I transitioned back into a 9 to 5 career. The transition couldn’t have been easier, since the job was a remote opportunity. However, I was tested to work under different methods and settings.

While I was used to working from anywhere in my home (my favorite was my bed), I had to figure out a layout that would allow me to be productive and professional while working from home. It’s safe to say I’ve figured out what works and what doesn’t. I’ve also found some gems and items I swear by throughout the way.

Below are five essential work from home products I couldn’t function without.

Powerful laptop

I upgraded to a MacBook Pro after nearly a decade with a MacBook Air. I loved that laptop, but it was starting to show its age. I couldn’t be happier with my decision to upgrade. Its power makes it easy to transition from various windows, projects, and tasks without freezing or shutting down.

Bluetooth headphones

I’m sure Bluetooth headphone sales skyrocketed over this last year. With many of us working and learning from home, they’ve become lifesavers! We’re able to listen to tunes, block out background noise, and communicate efficiently during virtual meetings. I love my Apple Airpods and can’t believe we’ve all lived without them before.

Bluetooth mouse

I’ve worked off a laptop for as long as I can remember. I grew accustomed to not using a mouse. That is, until recently. I had an Apple Bluetooth mouse. It was stored in the back of my closet for years and hadn’t used it until starting my new position. Boy, was I missing out? My wrists are so grateful!

Comfortable chair

Nothing beats the comfort of working from my bed, but the next best thing is a comfortable swivel chair. I’m so glad I invested in a comfy chair at the beginning of the pandemic. I can sit on it for hours without pain or ache.

Sticky notes

OK, you’ve probably heard my rant about sticky notes before, but that’s because I truly love and live by them. They keep me organized, on track, and make it so easy to get things off my mind and onto actual paper. If you’re not using them, you really should be!