10 Fun Things to Do Before Summer Ends

It’s hard to believe fall is only one month away. It seems like just yesterday we were taking out our summer wardrobe from storage and prepping our homes for the warmer months. Time sure flies by when you’re having fun. Lucky for us, we still have about seven weeks to make the most out of the fun season.

The official last day of summer is September 22. Below are ten fun things you should do before summer ends.

Host a barbecue

One of the best things about summer is that we all seem to slow down and enjoy simple things like food and family. Backyard barbecues aren’t just for the 4th of July and birthday celebrations. The end of summer is reason enough to enjoy good food, great company, and fun conversations.

Book a staycation

You don’t have to go far to enjoy the wonderful amenities that hotels and resorts have to offer. If you live near a hotel with decent ratings and even better rates, I highly recommend booking a staycation before summer ends. Just lay back, order room service, and relax.

Go on a road trip

If you’re unbothered by the sky-high gas prices and are eager to get away, grab your keys, pack a bag, and hit the road. Road trips are a fun and relaxing excuse to get out of town without going on a luxurious vacation. Road trips are a great way to explore what your neighboring towns have to offer.

Visit your nearest beach

If you’re lucky enough to live within driving distance from a beach, don’t let summer slip away without enjoying the soothing sounds of splashing waves and the feeling of sand between your toes. Don’t forget to pack some shade, towels, and plenty of snacks.

Family field day

You never realize how competitive your friends and family members are until they have to compete against each other. If you’re a fan of obstacle courses, tournaments, or field days, you’ll love watching your loved ones compete for bragging rights.

Support a small business

The warm summer months can be tough on small businesses. Slow sales and unpredictable turnouts can be alarming for small business owners. Make it a goal to support small businesses by purchasing their products and services whenever possible. Gift cards and gift certificates are a great way to support businesses without the pressure to purchase.

Go stargazing

If you’re into astrology or looking for an excuse to get out in nature this summer, stargazing is a fun option. You don’t have to travel the world to get a taste of what the night sky has to offer, but you might have to drive away from the busy city to find the nearest clear skies.

Picnic at the park

Summers are often too hot to enjoy a picnic at the park, but the summer staple is a great activity for those looking to enjoy time with family while surrounded by nature and good food. Keep an eye out for the weather and plan around those low-temperature days.

Learn something new

As a creative, I love learning new tips, tricks, and hacks to simplify my life. If you love learning and are eager to expand your skills, try to learn something new in the next few weeks. YouTube is a great teacher. Choose something small but impactful. You’ll be proud you did.

Rest and recharge

Sometimes, the best thing to do is to do nothing at all. If you need of some R&R and haven’t done enough of it all summer, give yourself permission to give your body and mind what it needs. If you have PTO you can take advantage of, use that time to take some guilt-free time off. All to yourself.

How will you be spending the last few weeks of summer?