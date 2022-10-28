3 Common Style Pain Points and How to Overcome Them

Fashion and style can be touchy subjects for many individuals. Getting dressed in the morning can be a challenging and uncomfortable task, leaving many to defer to their comfort zone and opt for clothes that don’t do any justice to their fun personality, unique lifestyle, and undeniable potential.

Having a closet full of clothes but nothing to wear is a common struggle. Here’s how to overcome common style pain points.

Your wardrobe doesn’t match your lifestyle

The pandemic changes life as we knew it. For millions of Americans, commuting to the office became a thing of the past, leaving them with a closet full of uncomfortable suits they’ll probably never wear again. If your closet is full of items that no longer fit your day-to-day routine, it’s time for a change.

First, take note of what your typical day, week, and month look like. If you still go into the office twice a month for meetings, then getting rid of all your professional wear doesn’t make sense, but downsizing might. When you have a clear idea of your lifestyle, make a list of what items are missing from your wardrobe and make a plan for how you’ll eventually add them.

Your wardrobe doesn’t fit your body type

Like our lifestyle, our body changes with time, too! If your closet is full of clothes that no longer fit (whether too big or too small), it’s time for a purge. Getting rid of clothes because they no longer fit can be a sensitive subject to address. Whether you hope to one day fit into your jeans from five years ago, or you want to keep your maternity clothes “just in case”, it’s time to move on.

Many women and men struggle with body image issues. Give those pieces new life by passing them on to someone who can enjoy them.

Your wardrobe doesn’t pair with your personality

When it comes to style, I’ve noticed that most people don’t do their personalities any justice based on the clothes they choose to wear. I’ve come across so many individuals with fun personalities that hide their unique traits behind boring outfits. Don’t be afraid to step out of your style comfort zone.

Try bold colors, mix fun patterns, and layer items that feel good to you. Remember, personal style is just that… personal. Allow your personality to shine through your outfit choices and don’t be afraid to think outside the box.