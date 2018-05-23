Keep Track Of Your Credit Score With These Easy Apps

Knowing your current credit score is more important than you might think, and with the fairly recent Equifax breach, keeping an eye on your credit score helps you track if any suspicious activity is going on.

Keeping track of how your score helps you make decisions like living, owning or leasing a car, and being a good applicant for a loan.

Maintaining good credit and tracking it monthly will help you in the long run, plus you will be able to gauge what kind of interest rate you will end up with based on your score.

Luckily, you can check your credit with free and easy-to-use apps available for all devices. Here are a few of the best apps to help you monitor activity and keep a healthy score.

Credit Karma

Credit Karma is a great app. It’s user friendly and notifies you with alerts whenever your credit score changes. All you have to do is create a free account, and Credit Karma only does soft credit checks so it will never impact your score. You can see what your score is with both TransUnion and Equifax, compare your score’s activity over a period of time, and see what options you have to help boost your score to its maximum potential.

Credit Sesame

Similar to Credit Karma, Credit Sesame is also free to use, only conducts soft credit checks, and alerts users on their credit activity. It also shows you a credit analysis that grades you in each area that effects your overall credit score, and provides you with a breakdown of why you received the grade you did. It also suggests ways to improve your score, payment adjustments to pay off debt faster, and suggestions for loans or credit cards that you might be a good candidate for.

Your bank

For those who use online banking, your bank will always provide an easy way to check your score. Once you log into your accounts you will be able to view your FICO score. It will update monthly, and you always have access to it should you want to view your score quickly.

When you stay on top of your credit score you help yourself stay ahead of surprises and be prepared for all of the things in life that require a good score.

What is considered a good score? The range is 300-850, with a credit score of 700 or higher considered good. Most people fall between 600 and 750, according to Experian. Any score 800 or above is excellent.