Electrolytes are essential to our health and wellness. In addition to hydrating our bodies, they also regulate muscle function, balance blood pressure, and help rebuild damaged tissue. Maintaining a healthy electrolyte balance year-round is essential, but it’s even more critical during the warm summer months since our bodies release electrolytes when we sweat.

Put down the sports drink and enjoy a healthier alternative instead. Below are five foods to replenish electrolytes and stay hydrated.

Watermelon

For many households, watermelon is a summer staple. The bright and refreshing fruit offers more than a sweet bite on a hot summer day. Watermelons are about 90 percent water, so it’s no surprise they sweet snack is a great option for staying hydrated. Each bite is also full of natural sugars, making it a great choice to satisfy your family’s sweet tooth.

Avocado

When it comes to superfoods, avocados make it at the top of every list. That’s because the green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit!) is rich in nutrients, including vitamins C, E, and K, just to name a few. One avocado can provide as much as 950mg of potassium, a type of electrolyte our bodies need to work properly.

Bananas

Speaking of potassium, bananas are also an excellent source of this vital mineral. The easy on-the-go snack can provide up to 10 percent of the recommended daily intake of potassium, keeping you full and hydrated throughout your busy day. Bananas can also help support digestive health and heart health, and even help reduce anxiety levels.

Spinach and kale

Like avocados, leafy greens are packed with numerous nutrients and health benefits. While the two may differ on vitamin levels, they’re known to help improve heart health and increase weight loss. Spinach and kale are great sources of calcium and magnesium, two key electrolytes for our bodies.

Celery

One of the most recent health trends is celery juice. The bright green drink is known to reduce inflammation, increase circulation, and boost weight loss. Like watermelon, celery is made of mostly water, making it a hydrating and low-calorie snack.