How to Keep the Romance Alive During the Pandemic

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly two years since the pandemic first impacted our lives. Since then, it feels like nothing’s been the same. Between working from home, restricted travel, and uncertain rules and mandates, it’s been hard to keep up with all the changes. Despite all the uncertainties that come our way, it’s important we don’t lose sight of the most important things in life, including our relationships.

Nurturing our relationships is critical during uncertain times. Below are four ways to keep the romance alive during the pandemic.

Communicate constantly

When it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship, communication is key, especially during a worldwide pandemic. Like many other couples, I was worried that time in lockdown would be detrimental to our marriage. I mean, within a day’s notice, we were both working from home and homeschooling our daughter at the same time. While it was a difficult time for everyone, it was also an opportunity to learn and grow together. Constantly communicating and checking in with each other was key.

Don’t skip date nights

When times get tough, some of the first things to go are planned events. While it might seem like canceling or postponing date nights would be the best thing to do, it can create a negative ripple effect that can have long-term impacts on your relationship. No matter how bad things get, stay committed to your date nights. You won’t regret it.

Keep your routines

Staying true to your habits and routines is key to a healthy relationship. While some might think that to nurture your relationship you have to be constantly doing things as a couple, doing things for yourself is just as important. Regardless of how unpredictable your new schedule may be, prioritize yourself and your needs to ensure you remain true to your values. Then, you’ll be able to show up as the best version for your significant other.

Unplug when possible

While there are many benefits of working from home, there are also some drawbacks. For many households, the line between work life and home life can get blurry at times. Not knowing when to “clock out” and be present for your family can cause tension, especially in your relationship. Just like when working in an office space, having dedicated time for work and personal responsibilities is essential for overall healthy life.