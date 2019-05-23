As a millennial and entrepreneur, I’ve come to learn the importance of a personal brand and how it plays a role in my career. Whether you’re looking to climb up the corporate ladder, looking for an opportunity outside of your expertise, or simply hoping to get a start in the professional world, personal branding can set you apart from the rest.

It’s time to stop playing small and start investing in how you position yourself in the world. Below are three major reasons why a personal brand gives millennials a competitive edge.

Positions you as a leader

You don’t need to be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company to be a leader. You do, however, need to have a clear vision for what it is that you strive for. One of the key elements of a strong personal brand is knowing your values, a trait that can help place you above others in your field.

In today’s competitive job market, leaders are in high demand and is one of the most sought-after skills by employers. Leaders don’t just demand authority, but when they speak, people tend to listen.

Gives you control

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, once said: “Your brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room”. This is why it’s crucial for millennials to establish a solid personal brand right from the start. Doing so can ensure their reputation is positive and influential.

By having control of your journey, you’re able to make moves that move you in the direction you’re striving for. This ultimately helps build respect and admiration amongst peers and colleagues.

Attracts career opportunities

Whether you’re actively looking for new career opportunities, or you’re simply open to the idea of making a transition, a strong personal brand can help. Establishing a good personal brand can help you stand out in a crowd of people, making you memorable for recruiters or executives.

Remember to always put your best face out there. You never know who’s looking for someone like you.