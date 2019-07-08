Sometimes, it seems like no matter how much work we do throughout the day, we always have a growing list of tasks and assignments waiting to be completed. Between meetings, project, and events, it’s no wonder the majority of Americans deal with stress-related symptoms.

According to The American Institute of Stress, 77 percent of people regularly experience physical symptoms caused by stress. Some of the top causes of that stress include job pressure, money, health, and relationships.

Whether it’s your job or your personal life, one thing’s for sure, tackling stress on a daily basis is essential to a person’s overall health and well-being. Below are five easy steps to unwind after a stressful day.

Exercise

Moving your body has been known to positively affect your mood in many ways. The endorphins released during a workout trigger a positive feeling in the body and can even help reduce the perception of pain.

Go outside

There’s something magical about stepping outside into the fresh air and taking in everything nature has to offer. Studies have shown that being outside can improve blood pressure and boost mental health, a benefit any stressed individual can take advantage of.

Spend time with friends and family

There’s nothing more soothing than ending a stressful day in the company of your favorite people. Spending time with friends and family can get you back to reality and help you realize what really matters in life. A job is never there to soothe you after a long day, but a friend is.

Limit screen time

I’m guilty of pulling out my phone in times of high stress. Whether it’s to check if a coworker replied to the email or to browse social media mindlessly to distract me from work, screen time can only lead to more stress. Set boundaries by leaving your phone in a different room, set limits on social media sites, or simply shut it off until you’ve released some stress.

Read

Whether it’s a self-help book to aid you in your quest to de-stress or a fictional novel that takes you out of this world, reading can help you de-stress in more ways than one. I highly recommend picking up a physical copy of your favorite book to help you limit your screen time.