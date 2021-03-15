Using social media to promote your business is a no-brainer. It’s one of the easiest ways to connect with your customers on platforms they’re active on for multiple hours per day. However, promoting your business on social media can sometimes be easier said than done, you want to build a relationship without being too sales-y and turning off the customer.

If you’re looking for easy ways to get your business in front of more potential customers, you have to make sure you’re using social media to your advantage. Sure, ads work, but there’s nothing like organic methods to growing your business. Below are three organic ways to promote your business on social media.

Tell your story

One of the easiest ways to build a relationship and promote your business on social media is by telling your story. The why behind your brand, your business journey, and your human side are all things consumers are interested in. It reminds them that behind the brand is a person just like them.

We all have unique and powerful stories to share, so stop holding back and tell them. You’ll be surprised by the way your followers respond. You’ll build a connection that, hopefully, eventually turns to sales.

Be authentic

In business and life, there’s no point in pretending to be someone you’re not. Be yourself, show your personality, and don’t hold back in fear that your customers won’t understand. We’re all looking for authenticity in a social media world that seems to be anything but. Your followers and customers are craving what you have to offer, so show up as your most authentic self every single day.

Engage inside and outside your page

Engagement is one of the most important aspects of social media. Not just for your analytics, but to build a relationship with your followers. You can’t just ‘set it and forget it’. The same way you’d carve out time to post on your favorite social media platforms, you also have to take the time to cultivate those relationships.

Answer questions, start a conversation and find creative ways to keep your audience engaged.