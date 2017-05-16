A Review of the New Mother-Daughter Comedy “Snatched”

Comedies are always a “must-see” no matter what the critics say about it. Snatched, the mother-daughter comedy starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, was only rated a 3.1/10 on IMDb, 46% on Metacritic, and a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. HOWEVER, I thought this film was goofy, chocked full of laughs, and sprinkled with moments of mother-children sentiment. I personally went into the film with low expectations, but came out with sore abs and a smile on my face.

The Synopsis:

“Dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of their vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton persuades her cautious mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda must soon work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure.”

The Main Characters:

Emily Middleton- This hilariously tragic character, played by Amy Schumer, has nothing going for her in her life. She gets fired form her crappy retail job, gets broken up with by her rising rockstar boyfriend, and is disregarded by all of her friends. She takes solace in her life through her pre-planned trip for two to Ecuador, that eventually goes horribly wrong.

Linda Middleton- Linda, played by Goldie Hawn, is the ex-adventurous mother who now spends all her time at home as a shut-away with her many cats and strange, grown son. Since her divorce, she lost all sight of truly enjoying her life like she used to back in the day. It isn’t until her carefree daughter Emily convinces Linda to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador that she realizes an old part of herself still exists within.

Ruth and Barb- Ruth, played by Wanda Sykes, is a rough, butch ex-military woman who is a tough cookie. She is brass yet extremely hilarious. Accompanying her is her Barb, a mute, ex-special operative played by Joan Cusack. These two ladies are definitely the “bad-asses” of the movie. Barb and Ruth take their own vacation to Ecuador where they end up meeting the Middleton ladies. From then on, they get tied up in the mess the Middleton’s make, aiding them in their life or death situation.

Morgado and James- Morgado, played by Oscar Jaenada, is the all around bad guy of this comedy. As the leader of the kidnapping gang around Ecuador. He uses his good-looking jockey James, played by Tom Batman, to lure foreign women away from their resorts. From there, the gang takes them, keeps them locked away, then demands ransom from the families of the kidnapped women. Their kidnapping game had been going smoothly, until then made the mistake of taking Emily and Linda.

Jeffrey Middleton- Played by hilarious comedian Ike Barinholtz, Jeffrey Middleton is the dorky, man child of Linda Middleton. Because of some auto immune issue, Jeffrey never leaves the house and spends his time obsessing over nerdy things like Star Trek. When the Middleton ladies find themselves kidnapped, their takers reach out to Jeffrey for ransom money. This leaves him with the difficult decision and responsibility of how he is going to save his mother and sister.

The Messages:

Spend Time With Your Family, because you never know what could happen to them. They could get kidnapped in Ecuador for all you know, so cherish and love them for as long as you live. Help and Motivate Each other During Hard Times. If it wasn’t for Linda and Emily motivating each other when times got tough, both women probably would have been murdered. Motivation from the ones you love can go a long way. Be Cautious When Visiting Other Countries. Clearly, Emily Middleton was not cautious whatsoever, and got her and her mother into a pretty sticky situation while in Ecuador. It’s alright to have fun when visiting other countries, but NEVER let your guard down, and never trust strangers.

My Final Thoughts:

Again, although this movie was not rated highly by the critics, it is definitely worth seeing in the theater. I found myself caring about the characters, laughing at the ridiculous comedy, and falling in love with the Ecuadorian scenery. So grab your closest friends, or your mother and sibling if you are me, and head out to the movies! It is a little raunchy in some parts though, so just be prepared, but make sure to pass the popcorn and enjoy anyway!