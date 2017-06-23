Brelby Theatre Company’s “The Pledge” Is Magical Madness

“We often find ourselves talking about the magic of the theatre and the power of storytelling. Today you’re in for a treat, to see a show that not only exemplifies the ways that storytelling can shape us…but to see actual magic tricks unfold live on stage.”

Artistic Director Shelby Maticic hit the nail right on the head when it came to describing the theatre’s newest world premier. “The Pledge,” written by Brelby Company Member Megan O’Connor and directed by Brelby co-owner Brian Maticic, is an original play showcasing live magic, deception, misdirection, and suspension of disbelief in both magical elements and in real life situations.

Summary

The story of “The Pledge” follows a husband and wife duo of a magician and a baker attempting to juggle their hectic lives together. When husband David hits a roadblock in his magical career, and in his marriage, his wife Natty has to make a decision whether to ride the bumpy road together or set off on a path of her own. However, as the plot begins to unravel, it is revealed that not everything is what it seems for both Natty and the people around her.

Character Breakdown

Natty- The main character of the play Natty, played by the talented Jen Gantwerker, is definitely written so that all eyes are on her. She starts off innocently enough in “The Pledge,” as the wife of a rising magician who is also a small bakery owner. However, as the show grows deeper and more complicated, so does Natty herself. Gantwerker does a phenomenal job with taking Natty in the million directions she had to go.

David- Played by real-life magical wizard Clayton Caufman, David is your typical rising star– extremely gifted, but overly focused on his career goals. As David, Caufman had to perform live magic on stage in an intimate space. His tricks were flawless and honestly impressive to witness.

Lindy- Willia Eigo plays the feisty supporting lead character Lindy. I appreciated Lindy’s character and the way Eigo was able to portray the saucy best friend who wants nothing but joy for her gal pal. She was flitty yet grounded, assertive yet soft, rowdy yet calm and supportive… and it worked well in all of her onstage appearances.

Bret- Bret, Lindy’s wife, was a character I still haven’t been able to figure much out about. She was played by Jessie Tully, who brought attitude and emotion to the character… however there still was a lack of direction to her. I am not positive about what it was that O’Connor was going for when she wrote Bret’s role. Don’t get me wrong, there is definitely purpose to her existence, but it isn’t revealed until the end of the show. Up until that point though, she is just really Lindy’s lesbian wife who assists with some foreshadowing.

Andrew- Andrew, played by James Beneze, was another interestingly written character. He was the opposite of the character Bret; he had almost too many purposes to him, making it so I couldn’t decided who he actually was. Now, it didn’t really take away from the show at all, it was just a bit disorienting from an audience member’s perspective. What made the confusing Andrew manageable though was the hilarious facial expressions and body movements Beneze brought to the stage.

Tyler- Alex Tuchi killed the role of Tyler, Natty’s one and only employee at the bakery. He was what every rom-com barista/baker/waiter should be. Tyler was flirty, dorky, suave at times, and a total goofball. However, when times got tough, the character would man up at just the right moments. I give major props to Tuchi for portraying this character just how my mind wanted him to be shown.

Reporter- Although I didn’t get to see much from the reporter, played by Brelby newbie Katelyn Landaal, the character definitely came across professional and journalistic. As a journalist myself, I wish O’Connor would have written a larger role for the reporter character (but I’m just being biased).

My Thoughts

Without giving too much away about the show, I will say that “The Pledge” had my mind bouncing off the walls. The play starts normally enough, with some neat magic tricks performed by the talented Caufman and crew. Then, as the show goes on and Natty begins to live her life in trepidation, everything takes a turn for the unexpected. O’Connor did a spectacular job with foreshadowing in her script, and she accomplished it in such a way that was practically unnoticeable to the untrained eye.

When the show was over and the actors took their final bows, I remember walking out of the theatre feeling similarly to how I did after watching the movie Inception for the first time. I was shocked, but oddly satisfied as all the puzzle pieces finally came together. I still had a few questions lingering about, but nothing too central to the overall plot of the play.

“The Pledge” has a few more performances you can catch, so don’t miss out! You can witness this magically mind-boggling show June 24th and 30th, and July 1st at 7:30pm, or June 25th at 2pm. Get your tickets here before time runs out! It’s not often you get to experience a magic show and theatrical performance all wrapped up onto one stage, so don’t miss the opportunity!