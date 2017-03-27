The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Panic! at the Disco Scheduled to Perform First Show in Phoenix for 2017

Panic! at the Disco Scheduled to Perform First Show in Phoenix for 2017Punk/Pop Rock band Panic! at the Disco has been booked to perform in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena this Wednesday night, March 29th. Panic! at the Disco, lead and spearheaded by pop icon Brendon Urie, has maintained extreme popularity from their debut in the early 2000’s until present day. Their album, Death of a Bachelor, was released January 15th, 2016. Since then, songs have skyrocketed in popularity, with the album’s main song Death of a Bachelor listed on iTune’s “Top Songs” list even after being out for a whole year.

The Death of a Bachelor Tour is taking Panic! at the Disco, as well as bands MisterWives and Saint Motel, around the nation. Before the performance Wednesday the 29th, the bands will be performing a show in Inglewood, California on the 28th, and then will be performing in Allen, Texas on the 31st. The tour began in February and runs until mid April of this year.

Tickets for the Phoenix performance are just about sold out, and are selling for prices ranging from $35.75 all the way up to $250 and more. Fans of all ages and demographics are hopping online to reserve their seats, and get in on the Panic! action. There is still a chance to nab some tickets before the performance this Wednesday, so don’t be discouraged. If you’re curious to what songs will most likely be performed at the show, here is a list of the Death of a Bachelor songs:

Death of a Bachelor AlbumPanic! at the Disco Scheduled to Perform First Show in Phoenix for 2017

  • Victorious
  • Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
  • Hallelujah
  • Emperor’s New Clothes
  • Death of a Bachelor
  • LA Devotee
  • Golden Days
  • The Good, the Bad and the Dirty
  • House of Memories
  • Impossible Year

For those curious about Panic! at the Disco’s music in general, here is a playlist of the band’s most popular songs from their 6 main albums!

*If the Spotify playlist does not load, refresh your page.*

 

 

Author: Kristiana Faddoul

Kristiana Faddoul joined SmartFem.com in July of 2015 in hopes of expanding her experience in the world of print journalism and magazine writing. Some of her responsibilities at SmartFem.com include content producing, editing, interviewing, and taking photography for the magazine. Kristiana is currently an undergraduate broadcast major at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the Arizona State University. She plans to take the wildlife route of journalism, and one day work for Animal Planet on the Discovery Network as a videographer or producer. Kristiana strives to make her writing both entertaining and educational, hoping to really bring her environmental education to the surface along with the multitude of topics she covers.

Outside of SmartFem: In her spare time, Kristiana can be heard DJing for Blaze Radio, KASC 1330AM and blazeradioonline.com on the ASU campus. When she isn’t involved in her journalism, Kristiana relaxes in her room playing video games, heads out with her friends and boyfriend on the town, and acts in plays and musicals around the valley. She is a secret nerd who loves adventure.

