Panic! at the Disco Scheduled to Perform First Show in Phoenix for 2017

Punk/Pop Rock band Panic! at the Disco has been booked to perform in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena this Wednesday night, March 29th. Panic! at the Disco, lead and spearheaded by pop icon Brendon Urie, has maintained extreme popularity from their debut in the early 2000’s until present day. Their album, Death of a Bachelor, was released January 15th, 2016. Since then, songs have skyrocketed in popularity, with the album’s main song Death of a Bachelor listed on iTune’s “Top Songs” list even after being out for a whole year.

The Death of a Bachelor Tour is taking Panic! at the Disco, as well as bands MisterWives and Saint Motel, around the nation. Before the performance Wednesday the 29th, the bands will be performing a show in Inglewood, California on the 28th, and then will be performing in Allen, Texas on the 31st. The tour began in February and runs until mid April of this year.

Tickets for the Phoenix performance are just about sold out, and are selling for prices ranging from $35.75 all the way up to $250 and more. Fans of all ages and demographics are hopping online to reserve their seats, and get in on the Panic! action. There is still a chance to nab some tickets before the performance this Wednesday, so don’t be discouraged. If you’re curious to what songs will most likely be performed at the show, here is a list of the Death of a Bachelor songs:

Death of a Bachelor Album

Victorious

Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time

Hallelujah

Emperor’s New Clothes

Death of a Bachelor

LA Devotee

Golden Days

The Good, the Bad and the Dirty

House of Memories

Impossible Year

For those curious about Panic! at the Disco’s music in general, here is a playlist of the band’s most popular songs from their 6 main albums!

*If the Spotify playlist does not load, refresh your page.*