Prepare Yourself for an Early Scorpion Season

These first few months of 2017 in Arizona have been quite toasty, with record breaking temperatures in the winter months and early months of spring. This change in temperature, whether you have realized it or not, is bringing premature changes to the environment. Flowers are blooming early, birds and insects are migrating at different times than usual, and as much as we don’t like it, very many critters are finding their way into homes to find shelter from these rising temperatures. One of those critters that is very commonly found within Arizona homes are the bark scorpion.

These arachnids are a real pain in the butt to deal with. Unlike the common black widow that usually sticks to secluded areas, these creepy crawlies have no problem making themselves at home in ANY part of your home. As a native Arizonan, I have dealt with theses poisonous suckers my entire life. Some of the most frustrating places I have found these bugs were in my shoes, in my shower luffa, my mother’s purse, right above my pillow, in my actual bed, and on the kitchen sponge. With that being said, the time has come early this year to prepare our homes to repeal scorpions from invading our most intimate spaces.

As an expert scorpion hunter myself, here are the most convenient ways to track down scorpions, keep them from coming inside your home, and how to deal with them if they evade your barriers.

How to Find the Scorpions

This is probably one of the oldest tricks in the book, but still extremely helpful to talk about. Get yourself a black light of some sort! According to NBC News, “UV light that hits these creepy crawlies gets converted by proteins in their exoskeletons into light of a blue hue, which is visible to the human eye.” It is the easiest way to spot these insects. One of the biggest adrenaline rushes happens when you go hunt scorpions in the dead of the night with nothing but black light and a scorpion-killing weapon of choice. I personally go for a heavy shoe myself.

The Best Ways to Kill Em’ If Spotted

Many people I know are too afraid to get up close and personal with a scorpion. They go in for the kill with a can of scorpion-killing spray, or they make a spouse kill it for them. I have become desensitized to killing these arachnids, and have always resorted to smashing the bug. My mother drowns them with windex or other chemical cleaners, and then squishes them with a paper towel. My father and I grab a heavy boot and kill them that way. My brother has discovered he enjoys squashing them with the end of his baseball bat. It is all preferential. All I recommend is to find a medium-sized, firm, flat surface… than smack the heck out of the bug. That usually does the trick. All other ways leave too much room for error in my opinion.

Keep Them Out

If any confrontation with scorpions freaks you out, maybe calling an exterminator or spraying your own scorpion killer is the route for you. Some local scorpion exterminators, who extensively work at ridding homes of scorpions, are Scorpion Sweepers, Seal Out Scorpions, and Preventive Pest Control. If you want to save a little money and hop onto the DIY train, there are special solutions you can buy to spray yourself. One that has been effective for my family is Harris Scorpion Killer, which you can order from Amazon.