The Best Places in the Valley for a Holiday Date Night

The holidays are among us, and they bring a special cheer that only truly seems to manifest this time of year. With this magic in the air, it bring along a sense of wonder and excitement… qualities that make date night in the winter just spectacular!

So if you and your loved one are in the mood for some extra special, holiday-themed date nights, look no further. For being a place that doesn’t produce snow (other than in the north), Arizona has some amazing events that transform the desert into a Christmas wonderland. From light shows to iceskating to holiday performances, Arizona is buzzing with date material!

Light Shows

Zoolights

Now celebrating their 25th anniversary, what better place for a holiday date night than at Phoenix’s beloved light show among the animals? With millions of lights for all too see in the shapes of animals and various magical creatures, it a perfect place to get cozied up to your date as you explore. With hot coco in one hand, and a maybe a churro in the other, Zoolights a blast for everyone.

Lights of the World

Claimed to be the largest light show in America, Lights of the World brings together 75 different displays all showcasing different regions of the world. It was inspired by the traditional Chinese Lantern festival, and then expanded to so much more. The attraction at Rawhide in Chandler also showcases acrobatics, rides, food, and more for you and your date to enjoy.

Glendale Glitters

This award-winning city light event is one of the best free events in the Valley of the Sun. With over 1.5 million lights around historic Downtown Glendale, there is a sight for everyone to see. Plus, you and your loved one can check out all the vendors for some holiday treats, or peruse the shops and restaurants downtown while admiring the Glendale Glitters lights.

Las Noches De Las Luminarias

Even theDesert Botanical Garden has a special holiday event to be enjoyed. As their website states, “Eight thousand hand-lit luminaria bags and thousands of white twinkle lights will set the Garden aglow this winter for 21 magical evenings.” Las Noches De Las Luminarias twinkling sight among some beautiful desert scenery you and your honey won’t want to miss.

Ice Skating

Skate Westgate

Ice has been brought to the Glendale shopping district, and everyone is loving it! Take your date to Westgate for dinner, entertainment, shopping, and now ice skating too! Catch a movie at AMC, or play some games at Dave & Busters. Grab some dinner at The Yard House or maybe sushi at Kabuki. Get some candy from It’s Sugar, or some cute earring from the various kiosks. After all that fun, strap on your skates and have a blast at Skate Westgate!

CitySkate

If Westgate’s ice skating rink isn’t big enough for you and your loved one, then head to Downtown Phoenix for some more skating fun! CityScape hosts it’s annual CitySkate for all to enjoy! Again, grab some delicious food at the multitudes of restaurants downtown, maybe a drink at their remarkable bars, then grab your honey by the arm, strap on your skates, and glide around the ice for the rest of the night!

Christmas Performances

Midwinter Night’s Dream

The Southwest Shakespeare Company has taken a classic Shakespearean work and given it a little twist. They will be performing the classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” but with a more fitting name– “Midwinter Night’s Dream.” Utilizing the joy of the Christmas season, this show takes magical to a new level for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Nutcracker

Ballet Arizona host the traditional and always spectacular “Nutcracker” performance. “Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they embark on a thrilling adventure of dancing toys, mischievous mice, waltzing flowers, and sparkling snowflakes.” Ballet Arizona rings in the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker creating memories to cherish forever.” This one is a crowd pleaser, and will get you and your date in the mood to dance!

Quest for Claus

Downtown Glendale does more than just provide pretty, sparkling lights. It also hosts one of the most adorable Christmas shows around, Quest for Claus! As Brelby’s site says, “The Quest for Claus is a unique holiday tale from the creative minds at Brelby, shown through the eyes of a young boy on Christmas Eve. Come and enjoy a brand new Santa Claus origins tale about how young Nick sets out on a journey with his best friend, Jack Frost, to become the mystical figure we all know and love.” This original holiday tale will leave you and your loved one’s holiday battery charged on full!