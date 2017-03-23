Quiz Yourself, About Badass Women In History!

It’s Women’s History Month. That means a lot of amazing women to look up to and appreciate.

If you’re a feminist like me you have your favorite women in history, ones that have reached countless feats in female history and whose truths inspire you.

So, have you ever wondered who you are in women’s history.

Our friends at Feminist positive magazine Bustle have come out with an amazing new quiz and articled called “Which Badass Woman in History are You?”

So, as an excited feminist, I took the quiz too. Who would I get? Ida B Wells, because I’m a journalist, or maybe Susan B. Anthony?



This was the first question they asked, a little narrow I think because we can all identify with the quotes at different times.

I picked, “empowered women, empower women.” I think it’s the most encompassing quote about feminism and it’s also my personal view on how women should support one another.

What’s next?

The quiz then asked me this question. This one was hard, honestly at times words are the best for empowering people but I also know there is only so much you can do before the important step is taking action.

Truly I spend a lot of time on this question before, as a storyteller I decided to go with words!

Your words define you, and books are how I found my own path to feminism.

After a few more questions I got my results.



Overall I give this quiz ⅘ stars. It’s amazing to have this resource but I don’t think there were enough questions. However the fact that a quiz celebrates women in history gets a big round of applause from me!